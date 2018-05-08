Nigeria to Launch Open Government Website in Two Weeks

The federal government will in the next two weeks open a website that will convey detailed and updated information and data about its achievements and progress in different sectors of the economy.

Also, the government is considering a mechanism that would help measure the country's corruption index to avoid relying on indices from foreign organizations.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustafa, announced these on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the 2018 Open Government Partnership week.

Mr Mustafa said the new website would be linked to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in an effort to make government activities more open and transparent to Nigerians.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be will be delivering a keynote address at the event where civil society groups and citizens would interact with campaigners on the impact of open governance, transparency and accountability.

Those in attendance at the event include the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zanaib Ahmed.

The week-long event will end on. Friday with a rally in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).