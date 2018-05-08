5 May 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Petroleum Retail Price Remains Unchanged for May

The Ministry of Trade (MoT) discloses that the retail price of petroleum products will continue the same in the Month of May 2018. However, the price of aeroplane fuel will increase by one Birr and 41 cents for a litre.

The price amendment on aeroplane fuel was made following the price adjustment made in the global market, according to statements from the MoT.

Ethiopia annually consumes 3.5 million tonnes of petroleum procured at 2.5 billion dollars. Out of these Addis Abeba, takes 30pc of the diesel and 80pc of the petrol of the total fuel consumption of the country, supplied by 10 retailers.

In the country, there are a total of 800 filling stations that received fuel from 24 fuel distributors. The fuel supply to the country is growing by 10pc every year. Ethiopia also reserves 367 million litres of petroleum at its 13 strategic locations, which could enable the nation to withstand shortages for about 36 days.

The average price of gasoline around the world is 1.15 dollars a litre as of April 30, 2018.

