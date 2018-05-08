Ethiopia: Ministries Merger - Threat to Livestock, Fisheries Sector

opinion

Last month, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) introduced a bill to parliament to merge the ministries of Livestock & Fisheries and Agriculture & Natural Resources. This move will hamper the livestock and fisheries sector argues Lemma Habtamu (lehabtamu@outlook.com), a PhD candidate and an assistant professor of dairy sciences.

Together with his cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his parliament moved forward with a bill to merge the ministries of Livestock & Fisheries and Agriculture & Natural Resources. The measures point to a time when the livestock sector was led by a directory under the Ministry of Agriculture. This structural arrangement came with a minimal focus on the provision of resources and operationalisation of strategies.

Issues with regard to improving the efficiency of the sector and its contribution to the economic development were raised in various platforms and forums.

These issues included the mismatch between expectations of the livestock sector's contribution to economic growth in the Growth & Transformation Plans (GTPs), and the actual gain and the need to revisit policy and strategy directions by building on experiences of other countries that are gaining economic benefits even with lower resources. Addressing the results of studies and analysis on the 'wobbly' focus towards the livestock sector were also included.

With the adoption of the State Ministry in 2013, it was anticipated that pertinent issues would be addressed. The core activities include scaling up existing good practices to increase production and productivity of the livestock sector through a partnership with various stakeholders; preventing animal diseases; supporting private investments and facilitating the participation of the private sector in production and processing.

Creating strong linkages with private enterprises; pastoral area development on issues like feeds and pastures, breeds, production and water availability; and collaborating with national and international research system towards the advancement of the livestock sector are some of the other core activities.

There were three directorates. The first focuses on animal health: concerning health services provision, quarantine services and regulatory services. The directorate was crosscutting in that it worked with both other animal production and pastoral directorates.

Animal production and feed were the other. It focused on production technology adoption and feed resource development. The last was pastoral, focusing on the pastoral areas, encompassing both animal health and production issues. There are also four autonomous institutions that operated under the state ministry: National Veterinary Institute, National Artificial Insemination Centre, National Animal Health Diagnostic & Investigation Centre and Animal Feed & Drug Administration & Control Authority.

The establishment of the new State Ministry, and then a full-fledged Ministry, was taken as a major milestone worth celebrating. This institutional arrangement that was seen at the federal level was more or less reached to the regions and districts, thus giving greater emphasis to the operationalisation of strategies and plans of the sector.

The sector is wide-ranging, and its proper administration points to the basics of life.

Good health depends on proper nutrition. Good nutrition, in turn, depends on agriculture to provide the foods. The most significant differences between livestock and fisheries and plant source foods are the density of the micronutrients and their bioavailability and the source of high-quality and readily digestible proteins. Diets without livestock and fisheries can be particularly low in vitamins, calcium, iron, and zinc.

There are more than 100 different components that have been identified in cow's milk. Intake of cow's milk and milk products contributes to health throughout life. Experimental studies indicate that cow's milk protein may help to increase bone strength, enhance immune function, reduce blood pressure and risk of some cancers, and protect against dental caries.

In a country where a high prevalence of malnutrition is associated with high incidence of poverty, agriculture is probably the only viable sector to deal with the twin challenges of malnutrition and poverty. Malnutrition is a significant public health problem in Ethiopia, with 48pc of children at the age of 24 to 35 months being stunted and 24pc underweight, according to a Central Statistics Agency report in 2016.

An important factor contributing to these deficiencies is the consumption of mainly plant-based diets that are low in micronutrients. For instance, cow's milk products have a central role in the treatment of undernutrition in low-income countries, and the introduction of products with a high milk content has resulted in marked improvements in weight gain, linear growth, cognitive function and reduction in mortality in undernourished children.

Milk protein has special effects on recovery from undernutrition. Milk is an important source of minerals supporting growth and the high lactose content also seems to help growth due to a prebiotic effect and improved absorption of minerals. There is a consensus that children with undernutrition should be treated with products with high milk content.

The livestock and fisheries sector thus could contribute greatly to achieving food security and improved nutrition, which is one of the goals of the post-millennium Development Goals.

Worryingly, prices in foods such as milk, eggs and meat have been increasing in the last decade by between 32pc to 36pc, according to a recent study by International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the Ethiopian Development Research Institute (EDRI) last year.

The average prices of such food items for a calorie and a kilogram are ten times as high as for staple cereals. This price trend is in contrast with staple cereals for which real prices stayed at similar levels. The authors estimate that a price increase of this magnitude would reduce consumption of food items from livestock and fisheries by approximately 25pc.

This requires more investments and attention to the livestock sector to reduce costs and increase their consumption in Ethiopia. The low consumption of livestock products including milk leads to health problems or malnutrition, especially among growing children and pregnant women.

Ethiopia has the largest livestock population in Africa and ranks 10th in the world. Livestock contributes close to 20Pc of the growth domestic product (GDP) and 40pc to the gross value of annual agricultural output. Intensification is needed with increasing human population and associated demand of livestock products, which requires more knowledge and intervention. Thus, this calls for strengthening livestock extension service rather than liquidating it.

Livestock is considered an important source of food, nutrition and livelihood security in Ethiopia. However, there have been constraints related to feed, disease and genetics that hampered its development, which need a targeted and focused ministry to tackle the problems in an integrated and sustainable manner. Possible solutions by professionals based on the GTPs' goals and Livestock Master Plan must be forwarded.

The need for livestock source foods and production intensification also calls for separate organisation and leaders from senior livestock professions. If farmers do not farm, we will not have food to eat. We need to build their capacity through inputs and scientific knowledge. Equal value also needs to be given to livestock such as other ministries. Livestock professionals need to be consulted. Otherwise, it will be a threat to the livestock sector.