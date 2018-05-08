Ethiopia: Nation Generates U.S.$37 Million From Power Export

Ethiopia earned 37 million dollars in the first nine months of this fiscal year after exporting 190MW of power.

The destinations were neighbouring countries, with 100MW, 80MW and 10MW of electrical power going to Sudan, Djibouti and Kenya, respectively.

The 2.4 billion Br Ethio-Kenya power interconnection project financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) has reached 433Km from Sodo, inside the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region (SNNPR), to the Ethio-Kenya border.

Kenyan has also been constructing a 622Km line extending to its border, which carries an additional 500-volt of hydropower to Kenya. The construction has created 600 job opportunities, according to Misikir Negash, Ethiopian Electric Power external relations director.

Ethiopia's power export takes place despite recurring blackouts inside the region.