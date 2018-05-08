A photo of Governor Mike Sonko with a wanted goon taken during a recent wedding has been shared online.

City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi on Tuesday unleashed a series of photos on Twitter that showed Governor Sonko in the company of one of the goons who assaulted former Nairobi Central Business District Association chairman Timothy Muriuki at Hotel Boulevard.

In the tweet, lawyer Ahmednasir questioned why police are yet to arrest the goon despite his well known connection.

He claimed the photo was taken last weekend.

The police are allegedly looking for the trio... and they attended this lavish wedding last Saturday with Hon Governor @WMutunga pic.twitter.com/P7UIfEDvIu

- Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) May 8, 2018

Governor Sonko's handlers however told Nairobi News that the wedding took place way before the assault.

"Photo opportunities cannot be a proof of association. Even the President and ex-PM have taken photos with criminals before during campaigns. This public wedding happened on 28th April and the bride and bride groom made the ceremony a public event so the governor was forced to take photos with all his supporters and the governor had no idea who he was taking photos with. The Boulevard incident happened on 30th April after the wedding," said Sonko's communication aide Richard Bosire.

The photos of the wedding had the groom, one Gaddafi Hassan, and his wife Beatrice host a traditional wedding in Kileleshwa that was graced by Governor Sonko, Kanu's Nick Salat among others.

Police have offered a reward of upto Sh2.5 million for information leading to the men's arrest after Muriuki recorded a statement on the assault incident that took place on camera.

The attackers claimed Muriuki, in the aborted press conference, was about to tarnish Sonko's name and they could not allow him to address journalists.

However, the governor has since disassociated himself with the assailants and their assault on Muriuki.