The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of possible landslides in some parts of Central and Western regions triggered by the ongoing heavy rains.

Landslides may occur in areas where the soils have become saturated with rain and flood waters, Kenya Meteorological Services Director Peter Ambenje said on Tuesday.

Mr Ambenje warned Coast residents to brace themselves for more rains and floods.

FLOODS

The floods will affect Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Tana River.

The weatherman pointed out that the heavy rains and strong winds off shore may result in storm surge in the Coast region, asking fisherman and all the Marine industry to be on high alert while also warning of possible traffic disruptions in urban areas during heavy downpours.

He advised residents in the mentioned areas to be on the lookout for flashfloods and avoid driving, wading or walking through fast moving waters.

Mr Ambenje said rainfall amounts reported in the past seven days showed a decrease in most parts of the country but an increase in some parts in the Coast. Shimo la Tewa Secondary School recorded the highest rainfall of 288.8mm.

Other stations that recorded more than 100mm included SOS Nyali (Mombasa County), Mtwapa, Lamu, Mombasa, Voroni Primary School (Mombasa County), Malindi, Bamburi Cement (Mombasa County), Iyego (Murang'a County), Kangema, Msabaha, Kabarak, Tuthu (Murang'a County), Kanduyi Agricultural Station (Bungoma County) and Moi Girls Kamusinga in Bungoma County.

Mr Ambenje said that several areas within the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Kenya, highlands around the Rift Valley, and Central, including Nairobi, are expected to continue receiving more rainfall for the next seven days with the northern and southern parts of the country receiving light to moderate rainfall on a few days during the forecast period.

According to the latest seven-day weather forecast covering between May 8 and 14, 2018, counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, and Nyamira will experience morning rains over few places on giving way to afternoon showers over several places throughout the week.

The same weather pattern will also be experienced in Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia Counties.

Central highlands including Nairobi and counties of Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi will experience cloudy mornings with a possibility of rains over few places while in the afternoon, showers will be experienced over several places during the week.

On the other hand, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu Counties will experience mainly sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies during the night.

However, there is a possibility of morning rains over few places on Thursday and afternoon showers over few places on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Northeastern counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will experience mainly sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies during the night with a possibility of afternoon showers over few places between Tuesday and Thursday as well as on Sunday.

A similar weather pattern is expected to be experienced in Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta Counties.

According to Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary-General Abbas Gullet at least 112 people have died while over 260, 000 displaced as rains continue to wreak havoc in different parts of the country.