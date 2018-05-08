Ethiopia: More Street Vendors Receive Spots in the Marketplaces

The Addis Abeba Trade Bureau has awarded areas in the marketplaces to 1,658 street vendors in the district of Qirqos as it moves forward to formalise parts of the informal sector in the city. This comes over a month after 253 streets vendors were awarded spots in a marketplace inside the Kolfe Keraniyo district.

Out of a registered 2,600 street vendors, 1,658 received a trading area inside the marketplaces of weredas two, six, eight and nine of Kirkos district last Tuesday.

"We have identified 158 areas in different parts of the city that can be used as a marketplace, and have currently approved 48 of them," Mesfin Assefa, head of the Bureau said.

The street vendors have to present an identification card from a kebele and have capital below 10,000 Br. A registration fee of 70 Br is also mandatory. The vendors then receive a taxpayer identification number (TIN) and a badge to wear at all times while working in the marketplaces.

There are currently 22,370 registered street vendors in the capital, out of which 9,825 have received training on trade from inside the formal sector of the Bureau, according to Mesfin.

Tewolde Tsehaye, head of Qirqos district, stated that the informal sector contributes to reducing the cost of living, creating job opportunities and helping gather experience for the many that support themselves and their families through street vending.

There are close to 80,000 informal traders in the capital, according to Belayneh Woldesenbet, communications head of the Bureau.

"Street vending affects sanitation, security, traffic flow, government income and buyers in the city unless it is monitored and regulated," Tewolde said. "This effort by the Bureau will have a significant role in establishing modernised, competitive and fair trading."

Street vendors agree with this view. One of the recipients of a plot inside the marketplace, Mullu Abegaz, who has been in the trade for seven years in the district, tells Fortune that vendors were exposed to difficulties on the streets, like traffic accidents.

"It makes matters easier, and saves me from the frustration of the streets," Mullu added.

Clothes, shoes, electronics and food items such as biscuits can be sold within the marketplaces.

Getie Andualem (PhD), marketing expert and lecturer at the School of Commerce in Addis Abeba University ,believes this is a good beginning to creating a secure working environment for the vendors and helping them make a living, as well as contributing to the economy.

"But there is a need for a well-thought-out plan to create similar marketplaces in parts of Ethiopia to reduce the migration inflow," he added.

Awarding the marketplace to vendors will continue in all districts of the city as soon as possible, Mesfin told Fortune.

In late March, the Bureau had likewise awarded plots inside the marketplaces to 253 vendors in the Kolfe Keranyo district. Of the capital's 117 weredas in 10 districts, 47 of them have agreed to accommodate marketplaces.