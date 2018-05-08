Nigeria: ... As Fayemi Blames Police for Botched Primary

Ado Ekiti — The Governorship Campaign Organisation of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has berated security agents for the inconclusive governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State last Saturday.

Addressing journalists at the campaign office of the minister at Ajilosun street, Ado Ekiti, the aspirant's agent at the primary, Mr Abejide Samuel Adewumi, two delegates; Dada Sunday Ebenezer from Ilejemeje, Emmanuel Adekunle from Moba council area and the Organising Secretary of the party in Ado local government, Mr. Jimoh Asees, alleged that security agents compromised by allowing political thugs to disrupt the exercise unchallenged.

Abejide, who observed that the accreditation of delegates went on smoothly and the venue well arranged for credible election, said trouble started when agents to other aspirants kicked against the move to assist the delegates with disabilities to vote.

He said: "The agents of other aspirants complained when aged delegates and delegates with disability were asking for the assistance of Fayemi's agent.

"They were of the view that JKF (John Kayode Fayemi) was taking the upper hand and I think that was why they reacted the way they did," Abejide added.

Calling for proper investigation of the crisis that rocked the exercise, they advised the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC not to cancel already cast votes but to allow the process to continue.