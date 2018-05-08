Nigeria: Lagos Commences N30 Million Refund to 2017 Pilgrims Wednesday

Lagos — The Lagos State government will begin the disbursement of N30 million to 2017 pilgrims on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs and Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj, Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef while briefing newsmen on the issue.

He explained that proper arrangement has been put in place to ensure that pilgrims get the refund without any stress.

"Each pilgrim is entitled to N12,509.81," he said.

According to the commissioner, pilgrims from Agege, Ajeromi, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin and Apapa are billed for Wednesday while those from Badagry, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ifako-Ijaiye and Ikeja will be attended to on Thursday.

Also, pilgrims from Ikorodu, Kosofe, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Mushin are fixed for Friday while pilgrims from Oshodi Isolo, Somolu and Surulere are to be given their refund on Monday, 14th May.

He urged pilgrims to follow the arrangement as stipulated by the board to ensure orderliness during the disbursement period.

The commissioner explained that the refund is not a gift but money meant for some services not rendered to the pilgrims in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Abdullateef also emphasised that National Identity Card is compulsory for all intending pilgrims of 2018 hajj.

Meanwhile, the Amir-ul-Hajj has called on all intending pilgrims for this year's hajj to submit their international passports on or before May 14 to enable the board forward same to the Saudi Arabia embassy for processing of Visa.