7 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Commences N30 Million Refund to 2017 Pilgrims Wednesday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Lagos State government will begin the disbursement of N30 million to 2017 pilgrims on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs and Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj, Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef while briefing newsmen on the issue.

He explained that proper arrangement has been put in place to ensure that pilgrims get the refund without any stress.

"Each pilgrim is entitled to N12,509.81," he said.

According to the commissioner, pilgrims from Agege, Ajeromi, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin and Apapa are billed for Wednesday while those from Badagry, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ifako-Ijaiye and Ikeja will be attended to on Thursday.

Also, pilgrims from Ikorodu, Kosofe, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Mushin are fixed for Friday while pilgrims from Oshodi Isolo, Somolu and Surulere are to be given their refund on Monday, 14th May.

He urged pilgrims to follow the arrangement as stipulated by the board to ensure orderliness during the disbursement period.

The commissioner explained that the refund is not a gift but money meant for some services not rendered to the pilgrims in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Abdullateef also emphasised that National Identity Card is compulsory for all intending pilgrims of 2018 hajj.

Meanwhile, the Amir-ul-Hajj has called on all intending pilgrims for this year's hajj to submit their international passports on or before May 14 to enable the board forward same to the Saudi Arabia embassy for processing of Visa.

Nigeria

Davido, Chioma Partners With Dunes Centre for Cooking Show

Nigerian international artiste Davido has shown in many ways that his love for 23-year-old girlfriend Chioma Avril… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.