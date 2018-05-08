7 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Globacom Supports Girl-Child ICT Empowerment

Globacom has lent its support to an initiative to encourage female empowerment in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Globacom teamed up with e-Business Life Communications Limited, publishers of e-Business Life magazine, to celebrate the 2018 Edition of the International Girls-in-ICT Day, an initiative of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The International Girls-in-ICT Day is backed by all ITU members and is meant to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider careers in the field of information and communications technology (ICT). The Day is observed in 166 countries around the world.

The Nigerian event was held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Globacom's representative, Mrs. Kemi Fadipe, who is a manager in the company's Call Centre, said Globacom partnered with the organizers to expose participants to the various career opportunities available in the ICT sector and encourage them to aspire to take up careers in telecommunications.

Mrs. Fadipe told the gathering, including female pupils drawn from eleven secondary schools in Lagos, that the future held a lot of promise for them should they go into the ICT sector. She stated that ICT played a pivotal role in all fields of human endeavour from commerce to banking, manufacturing, construction and medicine, among others.

