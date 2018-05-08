7 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Water Unveils Mobile Billing Platform

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Lagos Water Corporation has launched its Billing and Collection platform called LWC mobile.

The Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Muminu Adekunle Badmus revealed this over the weekend in Lagos.

"This is one of the corporation's efforts, in conformity with the state's cashless policy embarked upon by the Lagos State government," he said.

Badmus said the main objective of the platform is to improve the efficiency in the processes of billing collection and customers management.

He added that the App is designed for the customers to enable them send requests or complaints, check payments, accounts statement and any other related records in terms of consumption, meter reading etc, noting that the App is customer friendly.

"The beauty of the app is that customers can make payments through the App in the comfort of their homes," the MD said.

The App also has various supporting information, like LWC addresses, process of connection etc.

LWC boss stressed that the App is live presently, and enjoined the customers to log-in and use.

"It is very convenient, as it makes payments much more easier than going to the banks for payment," he said.

Nigeria

Davido, Chioma Partners With Dunes Centre for Cooking Show

Nigerian international artiste Davido has shown in many ways that his love for 23-year-old girlfriend Chioma Avril… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.