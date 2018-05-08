Nigeria: Lagos Water Unveils Mobile Billing Platform

Lagos — Lagos Water Corporation has launched its Billing and Collection platform called LWC mobile.

The Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Muminu Adekunle Badmus revealed this over the weekend in Lagos.

"This is one of the corporation's efforts, in conformity with the state's cashless policy embarked upon by the Lagos State government," he said.

Badmus said the main objective of the platform is to improve the efficiency in the processes of billing collection and customers management.

He added that the App is designed for the customers to enable them send requests or complaints, check payments, accounts statement and any other related records in terms of consumption, meter reading etc, noting that the App is customer friendly.

"The beauty of the app is that customers can make payments through the App in the comfort of their homes," the MD said.

The App also has various supporting information, like LWC addresses, process of connection etc.

LWC boss stressed that the App is live presently, and enjoined the customers to log-in and use.

"It is very convenient, as it makes payments much more easier than going to the banks for payment," he said.