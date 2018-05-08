Nigeria: Ekiti 2018 - Heavy Security As PDP Primary Begins

There was heavy security beef up on Tuesday at the popular Uncle Eagle Hall Event Centre in Ado-Ekiti as the Ekiti PDP governorship primary got underway with the accreditation process.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent at the venue reports that combined teams of armed police officers as well as officials of the State Security Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps were present at the expansive event centre located on the Ado-Ikere road where the exercise is ongoing.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Jackson Adebayo, had said the tight security was to prevent breakdown of law and order.

NAN recalls that the APC primary held on Saturday in the Ekiti capital was marred by violence, leading to the suspension of the exercise.

NAN also reports that accreditation for the 2,092 delegates cutting across 177 wards, who are eligible to participate in Tuesday's PDP primary, began at about 11:30 a.m. after it was delayed by a downpour with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta leading the congress committee.

Those vying to fly the party's flag in the July 14 governorship election are current Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, a former Minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye, and Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi.

(NAN)