Tanzania: Water Ministry Proposes 5% Budget Increase

PROPOSED water and irrigation projects' budget for the next fiscal year has increased by five per cent, with the ministry asking the National Assembly to endorse 727.3bn/- budget.

Water Minister Engineer Isack Kamwelwe told the house that out of the proposed budget, 673bn/-, an increase from this fiscal year's 643.7bn/-, will be spent in implementing development projects in water and irrigation.

The minister further requested the parliament to approve 24.4bn/- for recurrent expenditures. Engineer Kamwelwe said 66 per cent of the sought development budget for the 2018/19 (443.2bn) will come from the government's own sources and the remaining 34 per cent, 229bn/- from donors.

He told the Members of the Parliament that the ministry was undertaking a number of projects to improve water availability and accessibility in the country. Rural water projects were implemented through the Rural Water Sector Development Programme, which involves construction of new projects, repair and expansion of the existing projects.

By last March, 1,493 projects were implemented, benefiting 21,321,500 rural residents. Implementation of the other 366 projects is still underway at different stages.

However, the minister said execution of the projects faced some challenges, including lack of enough funds, noting that out of 623.6bn/- for the development in 2017/18, only 350bn/- had been received by last March.

In addressing this challenge, he said, the government continues with efforts to look for funds to improve water services, among others, convincing development partners who have shown interest to support water projects.

In line with this, the government was disappointed with the low response from the private sector in the country to invest in water and irrigation sector.

"Despite the huge demand to improve water and irrigation services, the contribution of the private sector is still not satisfactory," he stated, noting that the government has continually taken several steps to encourage participation of the private sector.

He mentioned other challenges as reduced sources of water, few experts in the sector, destruction of water and irrigation infrastructures and failure by the government institutions to settle their water bills. Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Water aired its views on the implementation of the ministry's budget for 2017/18 financial year.

Upon its assessment, the committee said the government has continued to allocate more funds from its own sources for financing development projects and commended the move. The committee's chairman Mahmoud Mgimwa said the proposed ministry's budget for 2018/19 is expected to finance implementation of projects that will speed up availability of clean and safe water in a bid to reach the 2025 National Development Vision.

However, the committee noted that estimated expenditure in the 2018/19 budget does not meet huge water demand as stipulated in the first and second phase of the Five-Year National Development Strategic Plan.

The document has mentioned water as among priorities in improving economy, particularly by contributing to the generation of electricity, developing irrigation, livestock keeping, industries, transport and reducing poverty.