Tanzania: Dar Port to Link Systems With New Installed Scanners

WORKS and Communications Minister Makame Mbarawa has directed all institutions providing logistics services at the Dar es Salaam port to harmonize their systems in linking them with the new scanners under installation.

"I want you to hand over to me your work plan on how your systems can be connected with the use of the scanners which have cost lot of public funds which should bring impact," Prof Mbarawa told the institutions when visited the port to inspect the scanners yesterday.

The institutions include the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tanzania Inland Container Terminal Services (TICTS) and the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

He gave them until Friday this week to meet and discuss on how they would harmonize their systems to enable them operate effectively, directing the TPA's Director Eng Deusdedit Kakoko to chair the meeting.

Prof Mbarawa explained that the government has plans to install a total of 12 new such scanners at major ports of Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Tanga, aiming at scanning all cargo imported through the ports for safety and economic reasons.

The scanners would be scanning vehicles and other consignments to be transported by railway, including containerized cargo. The scanners were purchased following President John Magufuli's order to the TPA to procure the equipment.

His order in 2016 was after he witnessed only two TPA scanners out of four functioning, creating loopholes for tax evasion by importers through false and under declaration of goods.

Some TRA and TPA officials were also beneficiaries of the poor cargo scanning system, a trend that irked the President. With the procurement of the scanners, it is hoped that the scanning of goods at the ports would be carried out quickly and efficiently.

For his part, Eng Kakoko said six scanners had already arrived and promised to implement directives by the minister. He said immediate steps to take they will speed up a process to link all scanners so that they read from a single point.