Mauritius: Meeting Focuses On Ratification of AU Convention On Preventing and Combating Corruption

press release

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Advisory Board on Corruption, Mr. Bégoto Miarom, who is leading a delegation of the AU Board on Corruption (AUABC), in Mauritius, met the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee, Mr. Georges Pierre Lesjongard, this morning at the Committee Room of the National Assembly in Port Louis.

Discussions focused on the status of progress and development concerning the ratification of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption which is being envisaged by the Government of Mauritius since January this year in addition to issues pertaining to money laundering.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee, Mr. Lesjongard, expressed satisfaction regarding the meeting whereby he stated that both parties took cognizance of the stand of Mauritius on the Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption as well as the importance of such convention for the African Continent.

According to him, the prevention and combating of corruption is high on the agenda of various organisations involved in the fight against corruption as well as the African Development Bank which he added will eventually help ensure that wealth in Africa is preserved and fairly distributed among the African population.

For his part, the Chairperson of the AU Advisory Board on Corruption, Mr. Bégoto Miarom, reiterated the AU's full support to the Mauritian Government towards the ratification of the Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption. He further highlighted that after the ratification of the Convention, Mauritius can share its expertise and experience to the African Continent in this domain.

The delegation of the AU Board on Corruption is currently in Mauritius for a two-day regional conference for heads of Anti-Corruption bodies and Financial Units in Africa on the theme: Improving Effectiveness of the fight against Corruption and Money Laundering at the initiative of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in collaboration of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank.