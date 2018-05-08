8 May 2018

Tunisia: Bardo National Museum to Host 'Under Burning Sun of Africa' Photo Exhibition, May 12-August 12

Tunis/Tunisia — The Bardo National Museum will play host on May 12-August 12 to a photo exhibition entitled "Under the Burning Sun of Africa," according to a press release by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Tunis.

Snapshots from the period of Czechoslovak travellers, tourists and statesmen and photos taken by Czechoslovak citizens during their trips to Tunisia and surroundings during the inter-war period will be displayed in the exhibition.

It will also include slides and film footages of 1930 illustrating the constant interest of Czechoslovaks then Czechs in Tunisia and form in their whole an important chapter of the relations binding the two countries.

The exhibition aims to contribute among others to the mutual knowledge and understanding of the various cultures through these unique glances from the past.

These historic photos belong to the Naprstek Museum's collections and the Prague national museum's archives.

The exhibition is organised by the National Museum of Prague in collaboration with the National Heritage Institute (French: INP) and the Bardo National Museum. This is the first historic collaboration between both museums and is supported by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Tunisia.

