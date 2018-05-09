Zimbabwe: Bhonzo to Be Buried Tomorrow

Legendary comedian, Lawrence Simbarashe also known as (mdara Bhonzo) who passed on Sunday, will be laid to rest tomorrow at Zororo Cemetry in Chitungwiza.

In an interview with to 263Chat, family spokesperson, Edmore Makonese said Bhonzo's burial is slated for tomorrow at 11 am,

"Mudhara Bhonzo is going to be laid to rest tomorrow at 11am at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza but now mourners are gathered at 544 St Mary's, Chitungwiza.

"Bhonzo was a happy man who loved his relatives. He used to visit everyone when he was free.

"He has left four children one girl and three boys and two are based in the United Kingdom and the other one in South Africa, we are expecting his children to fly in today, but one is now at home," said Makonese

Today several arts stakeholders who worked with the veteran actor, visited Bonzo's homestead to pay their last respects to the man who hit the silver screen in the late 1980s.