8 May 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Bhonzo to Be Buried Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Legendary comedian, Lawrence Simbarashe also known as (mdara Bhonzo) who passed on Sunday, will be laid to rest tomorrow at Zororo Cemetry in Chitungwiza.

In an interview with to 263Chat, family spokesperson, Edmore Makonese said Bhonzo's burial is slated for tomorrow at 11 am,

"Mudhara Bhonzo is going to be laid to rest tomorrow at 11am at Zororo Cemetery in Chitungwiza but now mourners are gathered at 544 St Mary's, Chitungwiza.

"Bhonzo was a happy man who loved his relatives. He used to visit everyone when he was free.

"He has left four children one girl and three boys and two are based in the United Kingdom and the other one in South Africa, we are expecting his children to fly in today, but one is now at home," said Makonese

Today several arts stakeholders who worked with the veteran actor, visited Bonzo's homestead to pay their last respects to the man who hit the silver screen in the late 1980s.

Zimbabwe

Opposition Leader Chamisa Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has called for urgent reforms to ensure that the general elections… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.