Rwanda, Japan Sign Deal to Share Technology Expertise

Japan has renewed its commitment to Rwanda's technological transformation through an agreement aimed at promoting cooperation in the field of ICT.

The Memorandum of Cooperation, signed on Tuesday between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan (MIC) and Rwanda's Information Technology and Communications (MiTEC), seeks to promote knowledge sharing in the areas of innovative technologies, services and applications.

Masahiko Tominaga, the Japanese Vice Minister of MIC, said the intended target of the new deal it to consolidate the existing cooperation between the two countries in terms of exchanging experts, professionals, delegations, and visits, which he said will be a key component of fostering human resource development.

"These activities are expected to strengthen relationships between governmental agencies, industrial sectors, and academic organisations of both countries."

The Rwandan Minister for ITC, Jean de Dieu Rurangirwa, noted that several Japanese companies are opening shop in Rwanda, while others have entered partnerships with local firms.

He said that Japan has also offered more than 40 scholarships to Rwandan students in the field of ICT.

This new deal therefore, he says, will open more doors in those areas.

"The signing of this agreement is going to be beneficial for both countries, there will be sharing of various aspects in the field of ICT. Technology has been impacting lives of our people and the whole world. Our country has embraced it as a drive for quick development. Collaborating with other countries is a better way to share and learn from each other to cope up with the world's ICT development," Rurangirwa said.

Japan is among the leading development partners in the ICT cluster in Rwanda.

"The ICT sector is one of the most important areas for cooperation between Japan and Rwanda," said Amb. Takayuki Miyashita, the Japanese envoy to Rwanda, adding that, "the new agreement will contribute toward enhancing the current partnership and developing further cooperation between the two countries."

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the Transform Africa Summit 2018, where a number of Japanese ICT companies participated and showcased their innovative technologies.