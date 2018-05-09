8 May 2018

Nigeria: Only Buhari Can Talk About His Health - Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that the president is the only person who can reveal his ailment or details about his health.

He said this during a phone-in-interview on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily, while reacting to question about the President's ailment deserving another trip to London, United Kingdom.

Speaking, Adesina said "That is something private and personal. The fact that a man is a President does not remove his right and privileges to privacy. So, unless Mr President comes out voluntarily and willingly to tell the country that 'this is what I have suffered from, this is what I have been treated for'... even the medical doctor does not have the right to say it.

"It is in the Hippocratic oath that the medical doctors take. They cannot disclose the ailment of the patient without the permission of that patient," he explained.

Adesina allayed fears saying,"There is no cause for alarm because he (the President) is up and about and doing his duties. What he is going for is a review. We all need that from time to time. There is nobody that is 100% healthy. He is just going for a review. I want to believe that he will come back on Saturday as planned," he said.

