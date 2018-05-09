8 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: World Bank to Meet VP, Governors, Others Over Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
World Bank

A World Bank mission, comprising of 10 Executive Directors, is expected in Nigeria on tomorrow (Wednesday) to hold high-level discussions with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN; Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and some Governors over the Bank's projects in the country.

In the World Bank mission are the Bank's Executive Directors for Switzerland, France, Italy, Nordic, Peru, Germany, South Africa (representing Angola, Nigeria and South Africa), Burkina Faso (representing Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa), Zimbabwe (representing Anglophone Sub-Saharan Africa), United Kingdom and Indonesia.

A statement from the bank said the delegation will discuss ongoing World Bank projects and the country's development priorities with the Vice President, Minister of Finance and the Governors.

The officials will also meet the organised private sector in Lagos as well as undertake a tour of LAPO Microfinance project in Lagos and Azura Power Plant in Edo State.

The visit is expected to provide a first-hand impression of the challenges that both the Federal and State Governments face in implementing development projects as well as ensuring good governance overall.

It will further enhance the goal of the Bank for member-countries and the effectiveness of the Executive Directors in providing the necessary support.

Nigeria

Boko Haram - Why I Will Never Return Home - Widowed Mother of Eight

Hamsatu Mustapha, a 36 years old widow, said she has no option than to forget about her home after Boko Haram attacked… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.