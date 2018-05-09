Nigeria: We Will Return Lake Chad Basin to Its Former Glory - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to help return the Lake Chad Basin to its former glory.

The Nigerian President stated this while declaring open the Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum in Maiduguri, Borno State on Tuesday.

The lake borders the Central Africa Republic, Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria.

Represented by the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima at the occasion, Buhari said: "Lake Chad is very dear to our hearts because it is a source of livelihood to over 45 millions people living in the basin"

While noting that the Lake Chad Basin was one of the oldest in Africa, he said that all people living in the area depends on it for agriculture, fishery and livestock for their economic well-being.

"Unfortunately, what used to be the oasis of the desert is almost a desert now due to the drying up of the Lake Chad as a result of global warming and hazards of population explosion," Buhari lamented.

He said the government had initiated several measures to ensure a better life for people at the Nigerian side of the basin.

He vowed to ensure the restoration of the glory of the Lake Chad basin.

In his remark, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon noted that despite the progress made on the security and humanitarian front in recent years, more needed to be done to assure the people of Lake Chad Basin of their safety, livelihood and prosperity.

"The people of this [Lake Chad] region has suffered for far too long and we need to redouble our collective effort to address the underlying causes of this crisis," he added.