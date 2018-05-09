The Open Budget Index (OBI) 2017 report has ranked Nigeria as the 23rd in Africa out of 38 African countries on budget transparency index.

The report released in February 2018 and obtained by the Daily Trust ranks Nigeria as the 90th in the world out of 115 countries globally.

In a reaction to this, the Executive Director of Cleen Foundation, Benson Olugbuo has called on government to increase the level of accountability and transparency in budgeting.

Olugbuo who disclosed this in Abuja at the opening of a two-day international conference on security budget in Nigeria said the recent ranking of Nigeria by the Transparency International 2018 report where Nigeria's rank decreased by nine spots, shows an increase in corruption despite government's efforts in fighting the menace.

"This is also a clear evidence of lack of accountability from public officials and a lax system of governance in the country," he noted.

On security budgeting, the Foundation noted that avoiding excessive, wasteful and corrupt security expenditures and procurement requires high levels of transparency and accountability in the procurement processes.

"Such processes should adhere to government-wide financial management and oversight practices, within a rigorously-observed security policy and planning framework," it emphasized.

In his speech, former Head, African Governance Architecture (AGA) Secretariat, Department of Political Affairs, African Union Commission (AUC), Dr. George Mukundi said Nigeria ranks below 20 percent in making information on security spending available to the public.

He identified limited public participation, lack of clarity and coherence of national security sector policy and strategic plan, inefficient implementation of the budget as among factors affecting security spending in some African countries, including Nigeria.

"The way forward for African nations is to understand that security should be made available to the public. The public is a beneficiary of the budget that government creates, plan and cost," he noted.

Board member of Clean Foundation, Mrs Priscilla Ankut, also noted that security budget is shrouded in secrecy in Nigeria.

"This act as a cover for corruption; It should be more inclusive and participatory. It is no longer solely the business of the security apparatus," she said.