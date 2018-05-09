8 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Family 'Disappointed' Over James Ng'ang'a's Acquittal

By Jacqueline Kubania

The family of the late Mercy Njeri, who was killed in a road accident which Televangelist James Ng'ang'a was charged with causing, has expressed their disappointment at Monday's ruling which acquitted the pastor.

In an interview with NTV in Nairobi, the victim's father-in-law, Peter Ndung'u, said the family was crying out for justice.

"We are in mourning because our daughter is dead and her husband sustained life changing injuries. This ruling is a sham and we are going to appeal against it," he said.

Mr Ndung'u said he flatly refused approaches from emissaries claiming to be from Pastor Ng'ang'a's Neno Evangelism Centre for an out of court settlement.

Chief Magistrate Godfrey Oduor delivered the controversial ruling on Monday, citing several inconsistencies with the prosecutors and witnesses who he said had failed to place Nga'ng'a at the scene, or convince the court that the flamboyant preacher had been driving the car.

Those accused alongside Ng'ang'a are police inspectors Christopher Nzioka and Patrick Baya, and Simon Kuria, a civilian.

