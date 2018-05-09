8 May 2018

Kenya: Nakumatt Shuts Two More Nairobi Branches

By Annie Njanja

Struggling retail chain Nakumatt Holdings has closed its Galleria Mall and City Hall branches in Nairobi, deepening its loss of territory in the competitive supermarket business.

Trouble at the two stores started when power was disconnected owing to unpaid dues. Accumulated rent arrears and lack of stock elevated the troubles, leading to their closure.

The shutdowns follow similar events in early April at the Village Market branch which is now set to be occupied by French retail brand Carrefour.

At least 14 landlords owning various properties including malls have sought to evict Nakumatt.

The latest branch closures come after its rival Tuskys pulled the plug on a rescue partnership it has been seeking with Nakumatt.

The retailer, whose operations have come under strain due to its huge debt, has so far closed several stores including Bamburi branch in Mombasa, the Lunga Lunga outlet in Nairobi's Industrial Area, NextGen (along Mombasa Road) and Thika Road Mall (Thika Road).

