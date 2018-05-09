8 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Matola Residents Protest Against Military Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — More than a hundred residents of the Sidwava neighbourhood, in the southern Mozambican city of Matola, on Monday marched to the office of President Filipe Nyusi, to protest at the military training exercises held at a barracks near their homes, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

Last Thursday a stray bullet from one of these training exercises entered a Sidwava house and killed a six year old child.

The spokesperson for the Maputo provincial police command, Fernando Manhica, told reporters that the child's name was Gervasio Manguaze. He confirmed that, when the child was shot, at about 11.00, a shooting exercise was indeed taking place at the barracks.

Members of the police, the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), and of the Motorised Infantry Regiment of the armed forces, visited the house and confirmed that the child had been shot in the abdomen.

Monday's demonstrators gathered at the Teachers' Garden, in central Maputo, and marched through the city streets to Nyusi's office, singing religious songs.

Residents said this was the second time they had marched. They had also sent letters to the President calling for an end to the military exercises at the barracks, but had not yet received a reply.

When they reached Nyusi's office, a delegation was sent inside to explain their problems. Two hours later, they received their answer - the President's office was remitting the dispute to the governor of Maputo province, Raimundo Diomba.

Sidwava residents also complain that the military is usurping their land. The barracks was built in 1981 - but residents claim that it is on land used for farming since 1974.

Mozambique

More Drug Traffickers Arrested At Maputo Airport

The Mozambican police have announced the arrests last week of three people caught trafficking drugs and previous stones… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.