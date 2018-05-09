8 May 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: More Drug Traffickers Arrested At Maputo Airport

Maputo — The Mozambican police have announced the arrests last week of three people caught trafficking drugs and previous stones through Maputo International Airport.

According to a report in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", the largest haul was 12.4 kilos of cocaine found on Sunday in a false compartment of a suitcase belonging to a woman from Sierra Leone who was attempting to catch a flight to Nairobi.

A second drugs seizure was 50 ampules of cocaine containing 1.1 kilos of the drug, carried by a Nigerian.

The police also detained a Chinese man caught trying to smuggle half a kilo of precious stones out of the country. The police have not released the names of any of those arrested.

In the northern city of Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, the police have arrested three people in connection with the murder, on 27 April, of a 26 year old woman. She was murdered in her home, and her body was dumped beside the Pemba coast road where it was found on 1 May.

One of the three men arrested was a police officer caught selling goods stolen from the victim's house.

This case infuriated the Cabo Delgado provincial police commander, Joaquim Sive, who presented the man arrested at a meeting on Monday with other members of the police force. "This behaviour stains us, it throws us into the dirt", he declared, cited by the independent television station STV.

He urged all members of the Cabo Delgado police to behave as decent human beings who, at the end of each day, can look back with pride on their work as guardians of law and order. He warned them that he was "declaring war" against all policemen involved in criminal activities.

