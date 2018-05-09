8 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Macra to Deal With Broadcasters' Unprofessional Work

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says it will deal with broadcasters who deliberately ignore their ethics to please their masters as the country drifts towards tripartite elections.

MACRA's Director of Broadcasting, Fegus Lipenga sounded the warning Tuesday during stakeholders workshop on draft rules on Universal Services Fund (USF) at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

The purpose of the rules is to provide a regulatory framework for the design and implementation of universal access and service provision for the administration of the USF in Malawi.

In an interview, Lipenga said as the country moves towards tripartite elections, sensational reporting becomes rampant which he said must be checked.

"Some journalists are not even ashamed to air false information and we will not hesitate to deal with that because broadcasting is a regulated market," said Lipenga.

The Director added that all broadcasters should provide reliable and diversity of broadcasting services in politics to improve the broadcasting industry in the country.

"All broadcasters are liable for what goes on air. Broadcasters who want to behave like politicians must resign and join politics," Lipenga pointed out.

He informed participants that broadcasting business is capital-intensive in nature, saying it takes years to realize returns on investment. However, according to Lipenga, most people do not realize this.

"Keep on airing informing, educating and entertaining programs to the citizens of Malawi rather than involving yourselves in programs that can cause fracas in the country," he advised.

However, according to the broadcasting director, all stakeholders support the less privileged people who live in hard-to-reach areas in terms of broadcasting and Information Communication and Technology services.

This is because access to broadcasting services by communities from such areas has remained a challenge for decades.

However, one of the participants, Emily Lungu, acknowledged government for putting in place a legal framework that acts as a catalyst for the promotion of universal service to broadcasting and other ICT services in the rural and underserved areas.

In order to fulfill the mandate of promoting universal access, MACRA has come up with strategic action plan that will help in achieving effective and efficient implementation of the Universal Access programs.

"Malawi as a country continues to struggle to find affordable and sustainable ways to provide widespread access to broadcasting services, other digital devices and broadband connections, especially in rural and remote areas," said Lungu.

The revised legal framework, thus the Communications Act of 2016 contains provisions for the establishment of the Universal Service Fund (USF). The program will be implemented throughout the country.

Malawi

Let Us Expedite Meeting - Mutharika

President of Malawi, Professor Authur Mutharika has called on Malawi and Botswana to expedite the convening of the next… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.