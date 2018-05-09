Kenya: Six Buried Alive in Migori Mine

Photo: Daily Nation

Macalder Mines in Migori where six people were buried alive on May 8, 2018.

At least six people were buried alive in a mine in Migori County, officials said on Tuesday.

Nyatike Sub-County Administrator Apollo Ogutu said rescue effort was underway at the Macalder Mines where the tragedy occured.

But police at the scene were unable to do much due to lack of equipment.

The miners usually go more than 100 feet down to look for precious stones.

Mines in Nyatike have been claiming lives every year but that has not deterred some residents from looking for gold.

But some gold miners in the are have quit the trade due to the increasing number of deaths in the tunnels.

"I have decided to do farming after losing my close friends in the mines. I will only return here when the government introduces safe mining methods," said Eric Onyango.