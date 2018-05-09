8 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six Buried Alive in Migori Mine

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Macalder Mines in Migori where six people were buried alive on May 8, 2018.
By Elisha Otieno

At least six people were buried alive in a mine in Migori County, officials said on Tuesday.

Nyatike Sub-County Administrator Apollo Ogutu said rescue effort was underway at the Macalder Mines where the tragedy occured.

But police at the scene were unable to do much due to lack of equipment.

The miners usually go more than 100 feet down to look for precious stones.

Mines in Nyatike have been claiming lives every year but that has not deterred some residents from looking for gold.

But some gold miners in the are have quit the trade due to the increasing number of deaths in the tunnels.

"I have decided to do farming after losing my close friends in the mines. I will only return here when the government introduces safe mining methods," said Eric Onyango.

Kenya

Kenyan Police Issue Al-Shabaab Attacks Warning Ahead of Ramadan

Kenyan Police have issued a security alert over possible attacks in the country by Somalia based terror group,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.