Uganda: Government Lifts Ban On Sale of SIM Cards

Kampala — The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has lifted a two-month ban on the sale and replacement of Sim cards.

Signed by Mr Godfrey Mutabazi, the executive director of UCC, the May 8, letter issued yesterday and copied to all telecom companies including MTN, Airtel, UTL and K2, among others, allows the telecommunication companies to resume issuing of Sim cards to both new and existing customers.

"Accordingly, telecommunication operators who have deployed online electronic biometric card readers can now resume issuance of Sim cards... using the real-time online verification system," the letter reads in part.

New conditions

With regards to new Sim card sales, Sim upgrades, Sim swaps, and Sim replacements, the body, has also introduced new conditions.

The conditions, among others, require a customer to physically present his or her original National ID while non-citizens are required to present their valid passports. The telecom operators are required to ensure that Sim cards issued to non-citizens should only be active for the period of the validity of the customer's Visa or resident permit

"Operators shall be individually held liable for any Sim card registered, upgraded or replaced contrary to these guidelines," the letter states.

It directs all nationals without National IDs to obtain them from the National Identification and Registration Authority before they may be allowed to acquire, upgrade or replace Sim cards.