Angolan President Discusses Cooperation With Rwandan Diplomat

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço analysed with the Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Moushikiwabo strengthening cooperation and the opening of Embassies in the two countries.

The envoy of Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who arrived Monday night in Luanda, said she had conveyed a verbal message praising the importance of reinforcing the existing "excellent" relations of cooperation.

She said that they also discussed boosting economic cooperation in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) region, in order to take advantage of existing potential to better serve their peoples.

The two Presidents intend to increase "the common agenda" of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, she clarified.

Louise Moushikiwabo welcomed the fact that she has received the first Angolan ambassador to her country, expected to be accredited soon.

The Rwandan Foreign minister said the meeting also approached issue related to the peace in the Central African region.

The diplomat added that Rwanda, as acting president of the African Union, is working in cooperation with countries such as Angola and Congo toward achieving lasting peace and security in the region, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The DRC issue is part of the agenda of the region's Heads of State, including the tripartite summit.