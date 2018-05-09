8 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Discusses Cooperation With Rwandan Diplomat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço analysed with the Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Moushikiwabo strengthening cooperation and the opening of Embassies in the two countries.

The envoy of Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who arrived Monday night in Luanda, said she had conveyed a verbal message praising the importance of reinforcing the existing "excellent" relations of cooperation.

She said that they also discussed boosting economic cooperation in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) region, in order to take advantage of existing potential to better serve their peoples.

The two Presidents intend to increase "the common agenda" of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, she clarified.

Louise Moushikiwabo welcomed the fact that she has received the first Angolan ambassador to her country, expected to be accredited soon.

The Rwandan Foreign minister said the meeting also approached issue related to the peace in the Central African region.

The diplomat added that Rwanda, as acting president of the African Union, is working in cooperation with countries such as Angola and Congo toward achieving lasting peace and security in the region, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The DRC issue is part of the agenda of the region's Heads of State, including the tripartite summit.

Angola

Angolan Women Get Lifte Effects Award

At least 22 Angolan women, including the former First Lady, Maria Eugénia Neto and the apostle Ernestina Matias,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.