8 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: As Kigali Beat Espoir to Regain Top Position

By Peter Kamasa

Azam Rwanda Premier League title hopefuls AS Kigali overcame Espoir in a 2-0 win on Monday afternoon at Kigali stadium to retain the lead after match-day 20.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side deposed APR who only enjoyed 24 hours atop of the table.

The military side had unseated Eric Nshimiyimana's side on Sunday after earning a crucial 2-1 victory over Bugesera.

Striker Jean Claude Ndarusanze, a.k.a Ramba Ramba, opened the scoring in the 16th minute, connecting well with Janvier Mutijima's cross from the left wing.

It was the 10th goal of the season for the Burundian striker, which resulted from poor communication between Espoir defenders and goalie Patrick Isingizwe.

Forward Jimmy Kibengo Mashingirwa netted the second goal in 57th minute to make it six league goals since joining the 'Citizens' from arch-rivals Marines late last year.

While AS Kigali produced several goal opportunities through Kibengo, Ngama, Fuadi Ndayisenga and Ndarusanze, Espoir only had one shot on target throughout the game.

After twenty league games, AS Kigali lead the table with 41 points, one point ahead of second-placed and record 16-time champions APR.

Holders Rayon Sports and Nyamirambo-based Kiyovu stand third and fourth with 35 points apiece. However, the champions have played two games less.

Meanwhile, the Marines, Etincelles derby which was due today at Umuganda stadium, has been postponed until further notice. Marines have three players in Under-20 Junior Wasps to face Zambia on May 11 at Kigali Stadium.

Monday

AS Kigali 2-0 Espoir

