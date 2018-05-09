Rwanda: Cecafa Women Challenge Cup Postponed

Photo: New Times

The national women's football team seen here in a past training session at Kigali Stadium.

Rwanda Football Federation, FERWAFA, has postponed hosting of the 2018 CECAFA Women Challenge Cup which was scheduled for May 12-22 in Kigali.

According to a statement from the local football governing body, the decision to postpone the tournament was taken this morning due to unavailability of hosting funds initially meant to be sent to Rwanda FA by the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA).

"With just a few days to the start of the tournament, initially set for Saturday, May 12, we have not received funds to host the tournament as agreed last month. Despite repeated calls and correspondences to CECAFA Secretariat, there has been no success." The statement reads.

"We will set a new timeline to host this tournament upon reception of the hosting funds. FERWAFA and CECAFA will sit to decide on the suitable dates for the tournament."

Jean Baptiste Kayiranga's national team, She-Amavubi, which has been in residential camp since last week, will break off training and focus on their club engagements in the women's football league.