Photo: Vasily Vedosenko/Reuters Media Express

Athletes participate in the closing ceremony at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Kampala, Uganda — How do you keep a young, ambitious, and poor athlete at an international event in a rich country that promises hope of a better life from vanishing? Ugandan officials in charge of athletes confront this dilemma often and are expected to devise ways around it.

A common tactic is to withdraw and keep the athletes' passports as soon as they are presented to the competition area to have them verified. Then they mount very tight guard duty around the athletes at all times.

But, as the escape from camp of six of the 69 athletes that represented Uganda at the recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia confirmed, the holding net sometimes either breaks or is punctured. The athletes vanished - three of them without their passports.

Months before the athletes set off for Australia, the president of the Uganda Olympic Committee; William Blick, in January issued some threats.

"We are not going to tolerate such incidents where athletes disappear when they go for international events," Blick told Xinhua, a Chinese news agency, "We shall act tough and start stopping associations whose athletes vanish from taking teams for international events."

He also spoke about a code of conduct that athletes would have to sign. Federations also said they are coming up with stringent sanctions to punish officials who might be conniving to help athletes disappear. But it was all bark and no bite and failed to deter the vanishing athletes.

Weeks after going through the nightmare of losing the athletes, Beatrice Ayikoru, who led Uganda's team to the Gold Coast Games, still attempts to put a brave face on it.

"No Ugandan athlete has vanished yet,"she told The Independent on April 26, "Their visas are still valid until May 15."

Ayikoru is right, technically speaking. But for many observers, including Nicholas Muramagi, the General Secretary of the Uganda National Council of Sports (NCS), it is obvious the athletes are not returning home soon.

Muramagi is perturbed because he thinks the 69 sports men and women that were flagged off last month to compete in the XXI Commonwealth Games got what many athletes who vanish always claim to lack - money. Muramagi says this contingent was probably the best facilitated in Uganda's recent history. They each got a relatively hefty upkeep of Shs7 million.

Muramagi blames the disappearance of the athletes on laxity of one technical official who dropped his guard. He failed to retain the passports of three athletes. But what about the other three athletes who ran off with their passports? Muramagi appears to have no answer.

"That is now beyond the control of those officials," he says, "All this is brought about by a lack of career guidance."

Only chance out of poverty?

Muramagi sounds frustrated. But some big names in Uganda's international sports arena; Moses Kipsiro, Julius Acon, Sande Bashaija, who have been speaking out against the vanishing sportsmen and women sound less keen to throw blame.

Some say for some athletes, international sports events are not just about competition; they present a real chance to escape poverty and instances of oppression. Each commentator is anxious about it for a different reason, it appears.

Julius Acon, who won the 1,500m gold at the 1994 World Junior Championships in Lisbon, Portugal and is among Uganda's best ever middle distance runners, and a member of Uganda's parliament recalls that when he began his athletics career in 1988 while in Primary six, he was poor and a perfect candidate for vanishing.

He was born to poor parents, and growing up in war-torn northern Uganda in the 1980s, he could have been desperate for any way out. But, he says from a young age, he had a vision of making it to the top.

Even when he was spotted at a regional primary school athletics championship in Tororo in 1989 and brought to Kampala to study at Makerere College School on a scholarship, Acon remained focused.

"I had a vision to run and go to school so that when my legs are done, my brain can help me to get a job," Acon says.

He soon won another sports scholarship to the U.S. where he spent over a decade running. He once held the 800m American Collegiate In-season Record set in 1996 but he also focused on studying. Today, Acon is a graduate of communication from the University of Phoenix and an MP in Uganda's Parliament.

Acon says although most sportsmen come from a deplorable background and use the trips abroad as an opportunity to run away from those conditions, it does not have to be that way.

"Ugandan athletes need to persevere," he told The Independent recently, "When you work hard and shine on the global stage, everybody likes you but when you decline and fade off the sports circuit, nobody remembers you."

Moses Kipsiro, a 2010 Gold medal winner in the New Delhi Commonwealth Games told The Independent on April 26 that athletes who vanish abroad lack career guidance and counseling. He says young athletes need to be given a clear development path.

"If they had that, then they would not think that it is okay to run away to earn a US$1000 doing odd jobs. "If they only became patient for two or three years, they would have the potential to win much more money.

Kipsiro says the vanishing acts are also down to the caliber of athletes that go out-- are they competitors or merely participants? He was reacting to a question about why, it appears, Ugandan runners never vanish at international events.

"When we go there, we know that we have gone to compete, we know that the entire country is watching us and we will concentrate on the performance," Kipsiro says.

He said it is easier for athletes from other sports to think about disappearing and search for better life because these tournaments do not act as a platform upon which they can realise their dreams.

Kipsiro says he finds Ugandan runners more dedicated to their profession.

"It is all about what one wants to achieve in their discipline," he says.

Still, Kipsiro says, whenever runners are in the sports village at international venues, they are always being monitored by the officials all the time. He says this might not be the case in other disciplines where officials are lax and do not follow up the athletes. Sometimes the officials are also out on shopping sprees, he says.

"When the sportsmen and women go for the tournaments, they have little morale," he says.

But Bashaija, a former athlete and sports journalist, told The Independent that the problem is unlikely to stop soon because "conditions in Uganda are not all that conducive for sportsmen". He says federations are not to blame and making athletes sign a code of conduct and retaining their passports throughout the tournament, will not stop them vanishing.

"In Glasgow, every athlete handed in their passport to the Uganda Olympic Committee as a control measure but that did not help," he says, "the guys vanished without their passports."

For sports administrators, the trend of young sportsmen and women choosing to stay away from Uganda is worrying since they keep losing talent.

For instance, when two boxers disappeared in Australia, the boxing fraternity added them to another talented 11 boxers who have stayed abroad over the last decade.

Four years ago, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, two rugby players, Benon Kiiza and Phillip Pariyo, disappeared.

Last October, Uganda's Rugby Sevens team again lost three players--Ramathan Govule, Brian Kikaawe and Fred "Pepe" Odur disappeared after the Oktoberfest Sevens in Munich, Germany.

A Sub-Saharan problem

Kipsiro says the trend of vanishing athletes is not good because it gives Uganda a bad name."In future it might be difficult for Ugandan sports men to be invited for certain events," he says

Julius Acon, a retired Ugandan middle distance runner who currently represents Otuke County in Parliament, makes the same point.

"Ugandans already have a bad image in most consulates and embassies," Acon who is also the Vice Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Education and Sports told The Independent.

He says increasingly it is becoming difficult for Ugandan athletes to attend international events because they are denied visas.

"They now have to prove to the immigration officials their financial capability and prove that they intend to come back home," he says.

In August, 2015, members of a Ugandan kayak and canoe team were denied the right to participate in the World free style kayaking championships on River Ottawa in Canada.

According to a report by The Ottawa Citizen, Canadian Immigration officials based in Nairobi twice rejected visa applications from the four athletes over concerns they will not return.

Even if the Ugandan kayakers had supporting documents from the host Canadian association, the immigration officials said the reasons given in their visa applications for the proposed visit to Canada were "unclear."

But Mark Ssali, who is a veteran sports journalist, says the trend is not unique to Uganda and affects many sub-Saharan African countries. At the Gold Coast Games, for example, sportsmen and women and coaches from Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon vanished.

Ssali, a former national footballer turned sports commentator, sounds readier to talk about the realities. He says it is all about money and seeking a better life. Although he does not condone the vanishing, he has come to expect it every time a contingent of athletes flies out to participate in these international sports events. He says he even knows sportsmen and women who work hard to qualify because they know it is their best opportunity to get out there.

"Quite often, they have already gotten in touch with people who are already there to receive them," he says, "People are always looking for greener pastures and these young people think these greener pastures are out there."

The hassle after vanishing

But Bashaija says although the sportsmen looking for greener pastures often establish contact with some people already living in competition cities before they depart and have some leeway because their visas are normally valid for an extra month or two, they often begin to hassle when the visas expire.

Ssali says, to stop the trend, Uganda needs to find a way to give its sportsmen and women a better life. He says one way would be to develop a systematic route of sending or promoting its athletes into the professional ranks.

"If these young sportsmen and women knew that there was a clear way of making it into the professional ranks after hitting certain heights, those boys and girls would be patient, go to these tournaments and come back, well knowing that their country has a deliberate and systematic programme to help them go professional," he says.

Kipsiro, Muramagi and others agree that the government needs to improve their welfare if Uganda aims to retain its sportsmen.

Most successful team ever

Uganda's team at the Gold Coast Games in Australia brought home five medals--three gold and two bronze--one of the best hauls by a Ugandan team.

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei won two gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

Stella Chesang bagged the women's 10,000m gold medal.

Mercyline Chelangat won a bronze in 10,000m.

Boxer Juma Miiro won a bronze medal in the 46-49kg weight category.

Ugandan athletes who vanished

Boxers: Bashir Nasir and Regan Simbwa

Weightlifters: Irene Kasubo and Khalid Batuusa

Table tennis: Halima Nambozo

Cycling: Vienna Ssekanga

Sub-Saharan vanishing athletes

2006 Commonwealth Games held in Melbourne, Australia: One Tanzanian and three Nigerian athletes.

2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, England: 21 members out of 30 Sierra Leone athletes.

Another 26 athletes from other countries, including nine Cameroonians, vanished.

82 athletes, coaches and other delegates filed for asylum in the United Kingdom during the Olympics, including a Sudanese athlete who walked into a London police station to claim asylum before the opening ceremony even began.

2012: Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland: Two Ugandan rugby players vanished.