Tanzania: Call for Social Schemes to Invest in Informal Sector

Dar es Salaam — Ninety nine per cent of workers from the informal sector are not part of any social protection fund.

This was said yesterday during the launch of the Informality and Social Protection project coordinated by Mzumbe University (Dar es Salaam Campus) in association with the University of Nairobi and Rockside University in Dernmark.

Speaking at the event, National Social Security Fund (NSSF) senior Operations officer Abbas Cothema said out of 21 million people working in the informal sector only 191,000 were currently registered with social security funds within the country.

"The number of registered members is very small... this to us means there is a lot that needs to be done to ensure that this number grows sustainably," said abbas.

Addressing the low participation of the informal sector in social protection, Mr Abbas said most people in the sector lacked permanent incomes with many believing that social security fund was for those that were employed.

"Lack of awareness on the responsibilities of social security funds hinders many people from benefitting from this fund," he said.

Most entrepreneurs and small businesspeople are registered with social security funds through their cooperatives, which should also be registered and should be generating income.

Dr Godbether Kinyondo, a lecturer from Mzumbe University, said there was a need for all stakeholders and the government to invest more in the informal sector because it is the sector that contributes a lot to the growth and development of the economy.

"Without the informal sector the issue of employment could be a crisis. So, there is a need to put more effort in ensuring that people in this sector are protected through social security funds," said Kinyondo

She added further that there was a need to educate people in the informal sector on social protection because without which the national workforce that is mostly contributed by the sector would be in jeopardy.

In addition Prof Winnie Mtullah from the University of Nairobi said the situation in Tanzania was no different from Kenya, calling for more awareness and provision of guidance whenever necessary.