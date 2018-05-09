Dodoma — The family of a Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) soldier who dies while in the United Nations' (UN) peacekeeping mission receives $70,000 (about Sh158 million) compensation from the UN, Parliament heard yesterday.

Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, told the House that the government also gives more cash to the family of the deceased as compensation.

"The money is paid in full and no deductions are made on it," said Dr Mwinyi, when responding to a question by Mafinga Urban MP Cosato Chumi who had asked the government to review the rates upwards so as to match the cost of living.

(Deogratius Kamagi)

He said the compensation rate for military personnel and observers from member countries is set by the UN.