Dar es Salaam — The sum that the Dar es Salaam City Council is required to pay to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for construction of the Machinga Complex has now reached Sh57 billion.

NSSF injected some Sh13 billion in 2008 into the construction of the Machinga Complex--a modern market for petty traders--in what was seen as part of the solution to the nagging problem of youth unemployment in the city.

However, repayment of the money has remained problematic, pushing the accumulated interests northwards.

Speaking yesterday, Dar es Salaam City Mayor Isaya Mwita said the debt rose from Sh42 billion last year to Sh57 billion this year (2018), noting, however, that the two parties were working on an amicable solution to the problem. In 2016, the two parties formed a task force to probe the construction of the building.

The task force seeks to establish the actual cost of putting up the building plus terms and conditions of the contract.

Responding to a question from a member of the Dar es Salaam City Council, Mr Abdallah Mtinika, during the full council, Mr Mwita said everything would soon be resolved.

"A task force has already been formed to sort out the dispute. It has the blessings of all leaders including those from the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government). Very soon, everything will be alright," he said.

In his question, Mr Mtinika wanted to know the status of the dispute pitting the City Council and NSSF. He came up with the question after going through the financial records of the City Council whereby the issue was not covered as expected.