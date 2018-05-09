Tanzania: Women in News Summit Calls for Gender Diversity

Nairobi — Speakers at the ongoing Women in News (WIN) Africa Summit that brought together several women journalists from different parts of the continent and media managers in Nairobi, Kenya, have called for gender diversity in the media industry.

Speaking on Tuesday, the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wa-Ifra) president, Mr Michael Golden, said women should be given the opportunity to make their contribution seen and heard.

"Women want to see themselves represented in media management, media products and news," he explained.

Mr Golden also highlighted that the media had been disrupted on many fronts, saying the sector was looking for more engagement, thus it was upon journalists to increase gender diversity in their news coverage, adding that people wanted stories of their lives. Ms Lisa Macleod, the head of Digital Times Media Group based in South Africa said that many a times media organisations focused on their competitors while deciding which stories to publish and forget about their audience's preference.

"We always think of our competitors without giving consideration to our audience. We forget who is reading, what they like, what they are consuming and what they do," she stated.

She said digital media has changed the news landscape for the better and media companies should now focus on revenue diversification.

Ms Catherine Gicheru who is a veteran Kenyan journalist who is the head of Code for Kenya open-data initiative to promote data journalism, on her part called for women involvement in all media fronts from management through to stories.

"There are many journalists who are experts on various sectors but journalists are still not using them as sources for their stories," she noted.

She wondered why women should only be covered when they are vulnerable for instance struggling in the ghettos.

While addressing how media can be trusted in the digital era, Mr Churchill Otieno, Nation Media Group's Managing Editor in charge of digital emphasized that media need some push back and learn how to provide room and transparency for their audience to know what happens in the newsroom.

He also said journalists need to make their work visible on social media platforms

"Young people rely on social media for information, so it is up to us to make ourselves visible on those platforms," he said.

The WIN media management workshop, leadership and innovation summit was organised by Wan-Ifra under the theme of "Reshaping Media Leadership" and it aims to solidify what women journalists learnt during their six-month course of media management and come up with ways of addressing the challenges that women journalists face in their daily operations.

The speakers also talked about reviewing key challenges for women in media like sexual harassment and creating tips to reshape media leadership to ensure more women get to the helm.

The journalists and media managers attending the three-day summit were from Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Somalia and Botswana.