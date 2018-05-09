Tanzania: Minister Told to Find Answers Over Shortage of Cooking Oil

Dodoma — The National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai yesterday directed the ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment to come up with concrete answers over government's delay to react on cooking oil shortage.

Mr Ndugai, who doubles as the Kongwa legislator, was reacting to two CCM MPs George Lubeleje (Mpwapwa) and Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban) who sought his guidance over skyrocketing prices and scarcity of the commodity.

The two lawmakers argued that the current situation was a result of a decision by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to block two ships carrying what stakeholders claim to be crude oil at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

The Speaker then directed minister of the docket Charles Mwijage to come with concrete answers during the evening session.

Mr Mwijage promised that he would make a close follow-up in order to address the crisis.

"There is a confusion here. Some claim that the oil stranded at the port is crude while others say it is refined. This makes it difficult for TRA to decide on tax it should charge," the minister said.

Currently, the taxman charges 10 per cent and 25 per cent for crude oil and refined oil respectively.

"This is a serious issue and the government must take appropriate measures. I am optimistic that I will come with concrete answers to the impasse," he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the Parliamentary committee on Industry, Trade and Environment, Mr Suleiman Sadiq said the taxman was to blame following their refusal to reports from the Tanzania Bureau of Standard (TBS) and Office of Chief Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA).

He said both reports show that the two ships carry crude oil, but by the TRA rejects.

"The commodity's price has gone up and it is becoming scarce, the government must taking action to restore normalcy," he said.

In his statement, Speaker Ndugai said the government was causing an unnecessary delay, which is affecting citizens.