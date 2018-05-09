9 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Maxmalipo Jobs Face 'Cut'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — MaxMalipo--a firm that has been facilitating the shift from cash-based to e-payments--may be forced to cut jobs now that the government has introduced its own digital payment platform, company's spokesman Deogratious Lazari said.

According to him, the introduction of Government e-Payment Gateway (GePG) has affected his firm's operation model, hence management was deliberating on job-cuts.

Mr Lazari revealed this development to The Citizen after an internal memo was issued last week by the company to its employees stating that technological advances in the digital world have forced the management to review their operating model and streamline organisational structures.

He stressed that while the memo highlighted their intention to retrench, the final decision will be based on basic assessment on the current situation where the company and the government have advanced in technology.

"We will make the reviews on competence given the new setting, ultimately we'll let go those who will be deemed incompetent under the new settings," he said.

He said, the government has aggregated its systems into one platform payable through banks, whereby before MaxMalipo used to sign contracts with individual companies or institutions to provide payment services.

He stressed that the efficiency has increased as everything is provided electronically.

In the past, MaxMalipo was doing end to end business with the government through its own systems will now be connected through banks to provide the service.

Tanzania

MPs Want Formation of Body to Monitor Water Projects

Members of Parliament have suggested the establishment of a body that would monitor implementation of water projects. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.