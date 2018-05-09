Tanzania: Maxmalipo Jobs Face 'Cut'

Dar es Salaam — MaxMalipo--a firm that has been facilitating the shift from cash-based to e-payments--may be forced to cut jobs now that the government has introduced its own digital payment platform, company's spokesman Deogratious Lazari said.

According to him, the introduction of Government e-Payment Gateway (GePG) has affected his firm's operation model, hence management was deliberating on job-cuts.

Mr Lazari revealed this development to The Citizen after an internal memo was issued last week by the company to its employees stating that technological advances in the digital world have forced the management to review their operating model and streamline organisational structures.

He stressed that while the memo highlighted their intention to retrench, the final decision will be based on basic assessment on the current situation where the company and the government have advanced in technology.

"We will make the reviews on competence given the new setting, ultimately we'll let go those who will be deemed incompetent under the new settings," he said.

He said, the government has aggregated its systems into one platform payable through banks, whereby before MaxMalipo used to sign contracts with individual companies or institutions to provide payment services.

He stressed that the efficiency has increased as everything is provided electronically.

In the past, MaxMalipo was doing end to end business with the government through its own systems will now be connected through banks to provide the service.