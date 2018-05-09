Tanzania: Inflation Sees Slight Decrease in April - NBS

Dar es Salaam — Annual headline inflation for April, 2018 decreased by 0.1 per cent compared to the previous month, thanks to a slight change in food prices.

The inflation rate for the month decreased to 3.8 from 3.9 recorded in March.

"This means the speed of price change of commodities decreased in April compared to March," NBS director of population census and social statistics Ephraim Kwesigabo told reporters yesterday.

The director said, Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home decreased to 4 per cent in April, from 5 per cent recorded in March 8 while the 12 month index change for non-food products in April increased to 3.9 per cent from 3.5 per cent recorded in March.

Food items that showed a decrease in inflation included maize by 5.2 per cent, maize flour by 5.6 per cent, sorghum by 7.3 per cent, cassava flour by 9.3 per cent, beans by 9.2 per cent and wet cassava by 13.2 per cent.

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of April, 2018 decreased to 1.4 per cent from 1.6 per cent recorded in March. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased by 0.4 per cent, compared to a change of 1.2 per cent recorded in March from February this year.

The overall index has increased to 113.20 in April, 2018 from 112.70 recorded in March, 2018. The increase of the overall index is attributed to price increase for both food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to such an increase included rice by 1.2 per cent, vegetables by 1.9 per cent, dry peas by 1.4 per cent, sweet potatoes by 2.6 per cent, cocoyam by 1.7 per cent and cooking bananas by 4.0 per cent.

On the other hand, non- food items that contributed to such an increase include; kerosene by 4.9 per cent, charcoal by 1.4 per cent, diesel by 3.0 per cent and petrol by 1.9 per cent.