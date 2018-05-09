Somalia: Somaliland Urged to Set Free a Jailed Traditional Elder

The traditional elders in Somalia's northeastern semi-autonomous region of Puntland have released a statement calling on breakaway Somaliland to free King Bur-Madow from jail.

The elders condemned the 5-year jail sentence to Bur-Madow and called for his immediate release.

Burmadow who is one of the most respected elders in northern Somalia was arrested after attending the coronation of another elder in Puntland's Armo town last month.

The President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi has been urged to grant a pardon for the imprisoned elder and drop charges against him.