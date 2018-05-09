Tanzania: MPs Want Formation of Body to Monitor Water Projects

Dodoma — Members of Parliament have suggested the establishment of a body that would monitor implementation of water projects.

The body, according to lawmakers, would also help to reduce embezzlement of funds budgeted for water-related projects.

The MPs were debating the Sh727.3 billion budget estimates of the ministry of Water and Irrigation for the year 2018/19, which was tabled on Monday by the responsible minister, Mr Isack Kamwelwe.

Mr Ahmed Shabiby (Gairo-CCM) said many projects lacked close supervision, leading to unnecessary delays.

"There is an example in Gairo where a Sh312 million project has remained idle due to lack of supervision. There is no clear plan despite the fact that the money has already been released," he said.

The same was shared by Mr Mwita Getere (Bunda-CCM) who challenged the minister and his deputy to come up with innovative ideas that would see the projects implemented in time. He said the water crisis had lasted long especially for residents of rural areas, saying it was of necessity to come up with a new way of thinking.

"The ministry is blessed with trustworthy leaders, but they need to be innovative to address the shortage, which is very huge," he said.

Mchinga MP Hamidu Bobali (CUF) also said the need for an oversight body was necessary to oversee the implementation of the $1.4 billion project that was being financed by the World Bank (WB).

He said implementation of the project had been delayed for seven years although funds had already been released.

"This is caused by poor monitoring and supervision of the projects...the system is to blame," he said.

For his part, Kilwa South MP Selemani Bungara, alias Bwege (CUF), asked government to sell two state airplanes and use the proceeds to deal with the shortage of water in rural areas.

He said: "The problem is huge, but there is no deliberate efforts to address it."

Ubungo MP John Mnyika (Chadema) further suggested that Parliament should not approve the budget until it was re-drafted to address the challenges that have persisted for a long time.

"We have been discussing this in years... since the day I entered the House MPs have been singing the same song, water, water, water, this is unfair to our voters," he said.