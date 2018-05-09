Nigeria: Police Arraign Denmark Citizen for Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughter

The Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos has adjourned the trial‎ of one Peter Nielsen, a citizen of Denmark, who allegedly killed his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and their three-year-old daughter, Petra, to June 28.

Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye ‎adjourned the matter following the report from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) recommending the defendant for trial‎. ‎The defendant, Nielsen, allegedly committed the offence on April 5, 2018 at his residence in Banana Island, Ikoyi.

The defendant was brought to the court yesterday but his plea was not taken. The prosecution prayed the court for extension of his detention to enable them file charges before the State High Court for arraignment.

Magistrate Ayeye therefore ordered his continued detention for proper trial. His offence is contrary to section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Meanwhile, family, friends and non-governmental organisation, under the auspices Women Arise, yesterday besieged the court in protest after the proceedings, to call on the state government to ensure a speedy trial.

They wore black T-shirts with pictures of Zainab and her daughter on it and carried placards while denouncing domestic violence in the country. Convener of the group, Dr. Joe Odumakin, urged the police and Attorney General to carry out unbiased trial to give justice to the late family.

In another development, the Lagos State police command has arrested suspected oil thieves who break pipelines of the Nigeria National Oil Corporation (NNPC). The police also seized two tankers belonging to the cartel.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, the suspects and their stolen oil was intercepted sequel to discrete intelligence, "based on information received and analysed by the intelligence arm of the command that some suspected persons were vandalising NNPC pipeline at Abule-Egba area of Ekoro, Lagos State.

In order to prevent economic sabotage and possible outbreak of fire, the command dispatched the RRS Operatives Decoy Team to the scene to take appropriate action. At the scene, the following persons who had already damaged some pipes were arrested: one Chibuzor Nwoko, aged 25 (driver); Amuda Taoreed, 37 (driver); Abdulrazaq Mohammed, 47 (the spy Okada rider in charge of recce patrols).