Cameroon: ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly - Cameroon to Host Regional Meeting in July 2018

The members of the organising committee of the meeting to take place on July 18-20, 2018 were installed at the National Assembly on May 3, 2018.

Preparations are accelerating at Cameroon's National Assembly to ensure that the country successfully hosts the ACP-EU Parliamentary meeting that will bring together countries of the Central African Sub-region slated for July 18-20, 2018 in Yaounde.

The ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly is a key consultative body for the ACP-EU partnership and a major political platform that brings together lawmakers from Europe and those from Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific to debate issues of common concern.

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Kombo Gberi on behalf of the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril chaired the ceremony to commission into their functions members of the organising committee of the ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly meeting.

In the appointment decision signed by the House Speaker on April 10, 2018, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril himself is the general supervisor with some of the vice supervisors being Hon. Kombo Gberi and Hon Joseph Owona Kono who is the President of the ACP Parliamentary Assembly and Co-President of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly for a two-year term.

Hon. Kombo Gberi said the choice of Cameroon to host the meeting was a reason for pride but is also a challenge for the country's parliamentary diplomacy that has kept on scoring higher points at the international level. He said the successful organisation of the event would give a new impetus to Cameroon's image and failure or lapses would negatively impact the image.

The success of the mission, he stated hinges on the clear and precise definition of target of the mission, mobilisation of human and necessary financial resources. Speaking to journalists after the event, Hon. Owona Kono said the sub-committees were already at work. He added that the President of the Republic who authorised the holding of the meeting in Yaounde has also authorised the allocation of finances to ensure success.