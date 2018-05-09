Cameroon: War Effort - Cameroonians Contributed Money, Foodstuff

The population across the national chest board manifested solidarity with soldiers fighting Boko Haram as well as the affected population through contributions and prayers.

Never before in the history of Cameroon had the entire population manifested patriotism to defend the country's territorial integrity, sovereignty and unity as was the case at the peak of Boko Haram terrorist incursions in the Far North Region of Cameroon from 2015 - 2016.

President Paul Biya in his 2016 New Year message on December 31, 2015 acknowledged the demonstration of the high sense of patriotism. He said, "To deal with the atrocities of Boko Haram, the Nation's vital forces are mobilised to firmly say No to terrorism.

Better still, they are contributing to the war effort in cash and kind. Such massive mobilisation has given a special significance to our popular defence strategy, the army and the nation are working together to defend our territorial integrity and our sovereignty."

As the inflow of cash, foodstuff and other items to boast the morale of the soldiers fighting Boko Haram and the affected population increased by the day, the Head of State ordered for the creation of the Inter-ministerial Committee in charge of managing donations to support Defence Forces and affected populations.

It was placed under the chair of the then Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, René Emmanuel Sadi. Reports say that by mid April 2016, the Inter-ministerial committee had already collected over FCFA 2.5 billion. Part of the money was used to take care of the wounded soldiers and other medical needs and part to reconstruct destroyed infrastructure.

After the second session of the inter-ministerial committee on May 26, 2015, its chair, Minister Sadi announced that the sum of FCFA 2,100,000,000 had already been contributed, in addition to non-perishable goods that were being dispatched to the war front in the Far North Region where the Governor serving as the local chair coordinated the management of the war effort. Military jets on a weekly basis ferried the food stuff and other items to the Far North Region.

At the peak of contributions by groups and individuals in 2015, the Minister of Trade on his part, gave instructions for boxes to be placed in supermarkets in Yaoundé and Douala to collect voluntary contributions. Indeed, Cameroonians stood up as one man to say No to Boko Haram.

The contribution in cash and kind started flowing in late 2014 from businessmen, Members of the National Assembly, Senators, political leaders, religious and traditional authorities, civil society organisations and citizens in general.

Political elite mobilised themselves at the level of divisions and regions with the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) leading the way. Keen competition was observed as regions struggled to top the chart in contributions to support efforts by the Head of State Paul Biya to defeat Boko Haram.

The various religious denominations in Cameroon did not only organise ecumenical prayer sessions to pray for the return to peace and security in the Far North Region and an to Boko Haram incursions, but also as other groups organised marches for peace. Communication Minister, Issa Tchiroma Bakary is quoted as having testified in one of his press conferences that, "Cameroon is a country where priests and imams both go to churches and mosques to preach and pray during ecumenical services.

It is a treasure to keep." Artists staged musical concerts to show support to the Head of State in the war with the overriding message being "Stop Boko Haram".