Cameroon: 2017 Human Rights Report - Draft Copy Presented for Scrutiny

The document was handed on May 3, 2018 to representatives of public establishments and civil society organisations for examination before its publication.

A draft copy of the 2017 human rights report for Cameroon has been given to competent administrative authorities and officials of civil society organisations for study before it is made public. The report prepared by the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms (NCHRF) following investigations contain an overall presentation of the human rights situation in the country.

Both public and private sector officials meeting in Yaounde on May 3, 2018 analysed the draft report for recommendations to be made to the Human Rights Commission before its publication in the near future.

Presiding over the consultations, the Vice Chairperson of NCHRF, Prof. James Mouangue Kobila, said the procedure of presenting the document for inspection before being made public is contained in a resolution adopted by the General Assembly of the Commission. "The previous reports published by the Commission did not benefit from the consultations and criticisms by public administrators and human rights activists. Even the govern ment of Cameroon before submitting its human rights report to the United Nations hands it to authorities and civil society organisations for examination and proposals received with modifications made where necessary. It is due to this that the Commission in its General Assembly of December 2016 adopted Resolution 9 which demands for the report to be tabled and scrutinised by concerned officials before its subsequent publication," he explained.

Discussions were chaired by Barrister Balemaken Eugene and recommendations will be made. The Commission since its creation in 2004 investigates situations of human rights abuses following complaints or institutional research.

Officials of the Commission constantly visit prisons and other detention centres to assess the level of human rights. They equally organise sensitization workshops on the respect and promotion of human rights. Their reports once adopted are usually forwarded to government for action.