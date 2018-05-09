Cameroon: Bamboutos Division - CPDM Strategises to Step Up Voters Registration

This was during a meeting chaired by Minister Nganou on April 28, 2018.

Supporters of the Cameroon Peoples' Democratic Movement (CPDM) of the Bamboutos Central 1 Section, have put in place built-in mechanisms to improve on voters registration in the locality.

This was in a meeting grouping section and subsection presidents of Bamboutos Central 1, Members of Parliament, chaired by Minister Nganou Djoumessi Emmanuel, Head of the CPDM Central Committee Permanent delegation to Bamboutos Division that took place at the Mbouda CPDM party, on 28, April, 2018.

Addressing party officials at the meeting Minister Nganou said, considering that the presidential election will be coming up this year, and considering the commitment and resolve of the militants of Bamboutos to stand behind President Paul Biya as their sole candidate, for him to continue his political agenda, of safeguarding national unity, national integration, peace and good governance, there was need to widen their victory chances for President Paul Biya. He said to achieve this objective, substantial progress must be made to improve voters' registration quantitatively.

All subsection presidents were instructed to carryout door-to-door registration campaign to register new voters. The instructions came after a preliminary assessment report produced by subsection presidents, undertaken within six months indicated that efforts were needed to be put in place to increase voters registration.

Concluding, Minister Nganou called on the supporters to remain vigilant and work more in synergy towards the objective of registering to vote 100 per cent for President Paul Biya and the CPDM.