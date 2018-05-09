Eritrea: Commendable Eye Surgery in Massawa

Massawa — The Sudanese Ophthalmologists group 'Albeser" conducted commendable eye surgery from 3 to 6 May for 325 patients in Massawa.

The beneficiaries include patients with sight disabilities from all over the Northern Red Sea region that have been on the waiting list.

Dr. Eyob Beyene, Medical Director of the Girar Hospital, said that the sustainable awareness programs conducted and the strong participation of the communities coupled with the commitment of the Sudanese Ophthalmologists group alongside their Eritrean counterparts had significant contribution in the success of the program.

Dr. Eyob indicated that ophthalmological diagnosis for over 1000 people with sight disabilities gas been conducted and provided medicines and eyeglasses.

The eye surgery that is being conducted annually in cooperation with the Sudanese Ophthalmologists group 'Albeser" is making significant contribution in minimizing sight problems of many nationals and in sharing experiences with the Eritrean medical professionals.

The coordinator of the Ophthalmologists group, Dr. Mohammed Hussein expressed satisfaction for the conducive atmosphere created for them at the hospital to successfully accomplish their tasks at a given time.

The Sudanese 'Albeser' group has conducted eye surgery to over 2200 national in the Northern Red Sea region over the past 12 years.