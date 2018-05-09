8 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Eye Surgery in Massawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — The Sudanese Ophthalmologists group 'Albeser" conducted commendable eye surgery from 3 to 6 May for 325 patients in Massawa.

The beneficiaries include patients with sight disabilities from all over the Northern Red Sea region that have been on the waiting list.

Dr. Eyob Beyene, Medical Director of the Girar Hospital, said that the sustainable awareness programs conducted and the strong participation of the communities coupled with the commitment of the Sudanese Ophthalmologists group alongside their Eritrean counterparts had significant contribution in the success of the program.

Dr. Eyob indicated that ophthalmological diagnosis for over 1000 people with sight disabilities gas been conducted and provided medicines and eyeglasses.

The eye surgery that is being conducted annually in cooperation with the Sudanese Ophthalmologists group 'Albeser" is making significant contribution in minimizing sight problems of many nationals and in sharing experiences with the Eritrean medical professionals.

The coordinator of the Ophthalmologists group, Dr. Mohammed Hussein expressed satisfaction for the conducive atmosphere created for them at the hospital to successfully accomplish their tasks at a given time.

The Sudanese 'Albeser' group has conducted eye surgery to over 2200 national in the Northern Red Sea region over the past 12 years.

Eritrea

Students' Cultural and Sports Week

Students' cultural and sports week has been conducted in the sub-zones of Foro and Keren with a view to enable students… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.