Eritrea: Students' Cultural and Sports Week

Asmara — Students' cultural and sports week has been conducted in the sub-zones of Foro and Keren with a view to enable students identify their talents and inclinations.

The students' week that was conducted from 27 April to 3 May in the sub-zone of Keren has been featured with various sports competitions, cultural performances and other related activities, according to Mr. Tewolde Petros, head of Sports, Culture and Health.

At the students' week over 650 students from 36 schools took part.

Likewise, the students' week in the Foro sub-zone included cultural and sports competitions and that strong participation of students has been witnessed.

The head of schools in the sub-zone, Mr. Ismail Ali the annual program is aimed at creating a platform in which the students share experiences among each other as well as acquainting them with the noble culture of their society and called for its sustainability.