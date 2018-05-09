Nigeria: Flying Eagles Off to Bissau

Nigeria's U-20 boys, Flying Eagles, will depart for Guinea Bissau today to take on their Guinea Bissau counterparts in the first leg of a 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations second round qualifying fixture on Saturday.

The match will take place at the September 24 Stadium in Bissau, starting from 4pm Guinea Bissau time (5pm in Nigeria).

Team Administrator Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim told thenff.com that a contingent including 20 players and team officials led by Coach Paul Aigbogun will arrive in Bissau this evening.

Meanwhile, the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, will return to camp tomorrow ahead of preparations for the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against their Gambian counterparts.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has called up 26 players, including overseas -based defender Ngozi Ebere, to resume camp at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja tomorrow.

The first phase will take place between 10th - 15th May, with the second phase happening 17th - 22nd May and the third phase set for 24th May - 1st June. Only players selected for the trip to Banjul will take part in the fourth phase, scheduled for 2nd - 12th June.

The two-leg fixture will take place between 4th - 12th June, with the Gambians hosting the opening leg in Banjul.

In another development, Coach Chris Danjuma has invited 35 players to the camp of the U20 Women National Team, Falconets, for the first phase of preparations for this year's FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals in France.

The list of players who have been told to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja tomorrow includes Rasheedat Ajibade, top scorer for the Falconets in the qualifying series.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals will take place in five cities in France between 5th - 24th August 2018.

Nigeria's Falconets have been drawn in Group D alongside Haiti, China and Germany. The Falconets lost narrowly to the Germans in the Final of the 2010 and 2014 editions of the competition.